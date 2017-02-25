Man robs elderly woman of $400 in Nevada casino

NEVADA (KRON) — Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly robbed an elderly woman at a Nevada casino on Thursday, according to the Sparks Police Department.

Around 4:25 p.m. the woman was gambling at the Western Village Casino at 815 Nichols Blvd., police said.

Police say the suspect watched the woman as she gambled.

When her attention was diverted, the suspect swiped the woman’s credits which totaled almost $400, and fled the scene.

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’6″ to 5’10” in height, between 160 and 180 pounds with goatee style facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, a black V-neck T-shirt, black pants and a black hat.

The Sparks Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect. Contact the Sparks Police Department if you have any information regarding the suspect’s identity or the crime. Please call Sparks Police Dispatch at (775) 353-2231 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900 with any information.