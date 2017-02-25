Elementary student’s ‘penny prayers’ delivers thousands to Indiana

ROSSVILLE, Ind (WISH) – A Rossville Elementary student delivered grieving Delphi families thousands after he collected “penny prayers.”

On Friday, third grader, Keaden Thomas, and his principal, Chad Dennison made one last trip. The pair loaded buckets into a bus and took the 15-minute drive north to Delphi.

“I’m feeling pretty helpful, and I’m feeling good because the whole school could help out, and not just some people,” Thomas said.

This week, Rossville Elementary collected coins to help the families of the teens killed in Delphi. Thomas’ idea, collect pennies and send a thought with each one.

“Everybody has a penny,” Thomas said. “I just wanted to help out. So, I came up with the penny prayers.”

Friday, the pennies were counted, and Thomas stood proudly at the bank counter and made a $4,500 deposit.

“I think they’ll feel really good,” Thomas said. “I bet they will.”

His principal knows they will. “It’s kind of neat to see it all come to an end, isn’t it,” Dennison said to his student.

After 20 years in education, Dennison has had his share of fundraisers but the penny prayers drive tops them all.

“This has to be number one on my list just because it came from a young man, and to raise this kind of money in a three and half day window, is truly amazing,” Dennison said.

A memorable fundraiser he hopes will stick with each student. “Look for those opportunities to help out someone,” Dennison said. “It’s just by sitting and listening to them, or financially like this, whatever it may be.”

It’s a message Keaden says he’s heard loud and clear. And he’s ready to collect as many penny prayers as necessary.

“If somebody needs help, I’ll do what I can,” Dennison said.

It wasn’t just the elementary school that helped them reach the $4,500 total. The Rossville middle and high schools helped as well.

Dennison also asked the community to help, and many neighbors, and businesses brought checks, and coins to the school.