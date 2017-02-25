Long-lost sisters meet for the first time in Oakland after 61 years

By Published:
Evamaria Kinner (left) and Linda Burns (right)
Evamaria Kinner (left) and Linda Burns (right)

OAKLAND (KRON)– Two sisters met for the first time Friday night at Oakland Airport after 61 years.

Linda Burns, 66, of Discovery Bay, learned of her long-lost sister Evamaria Kinner,61, through Facebook.

It was Evamaria’s daughter who discovered Burns after she put an online search using her mother’s birth father’s last name, according to a family member.

Both Kinner, a resident of Tennessee, and Burns share the father though neither of them knew about each other.

The two sisters were communicating by telephone for 15 months.

Burn’s flew her sister to the East Bay to finally meet her long-lost sister.

sis3

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s