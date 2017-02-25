Long-lost sisters meet for the first time in Oakland after 61 years

OAKLAND (KRON)– Two sisters met for the first time Friday night at Oakland Airport after 61 years.

Linda Burns, 66, of Discovery Bay, learned of her long-lost sister Evamaria Kinner,61, through Facebook.

It was Evamaria’s daughter who discovered Burns after she put an online search using her mother’s birth father’s last name, according to a family member.

Both Kinner, a resident of Tennessee, and Burns share the father though neither of them knew about each other.

The two sisters were communicating by telephone for 15 months.

Burn’s flew her sister to the East Bay to finally meet her long-lost sister.