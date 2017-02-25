Los Gatos man accused of having sexual relationship with minor

GILROY (BCN)–A Los Gatos man was arrested Wednesday at the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office headquarters on suspicion of having a sexual relationship with a youth, sheriff’s officials said.

William Dawson, 32, allegedly had the relationship with a 17-year-old girl who was his student during the 2014-15 school year at Dr. T. J. Ownes Gilroy Early College Academy at 5055 Santa Teresa Blvd. in Gilroy.

Dawson was 30 years old when the alleged relationship occurred, according to sheriff’s officials.

When school officials became aware of the alleged conduct, they placed Dawson on administrative leave and called the sheriff.

Deputies began an investigation on Nov. 29, 2016.

Following his arrest Wednesday evening, Dawson was taken to the county jail. He was released when he posted $150,000 bail, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies believe that the alleged relationship is an isolated case. But anyone with information about it is asked to call the sheriff’s detectives at (408) 808-4500.