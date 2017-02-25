Motorcyclist dies after crashing into utility pole in Hayward

By Published:
generic

HAYWARD (BCN)–A motorcyclist died in a crash this evening in Hayward, police said.

The crash occurred at about 5:15 p.m. on A Street just east of Hesperian Boulevard.

The motorcyclist, a man, was riding a blue Yamaha bike east on A Street when he apparently lost control of it and crashed into a utility pole.

Paramedics responded and provided aid. The man was taken to Eden Medical Center where he died, according to police.

Police said they don’t know yet whether drugs or alcohol played a part in the crash.

A Street is open again following the removal of the fallen utility pole.

The man’s name won’t be released until his identity has been verified and his family has been told.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Hayward police.

