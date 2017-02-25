Pittsburg police seek public’s help in identifying package thief

By Published: Updated:
theif3

PITTSBURG (KRON)— The Pittsburg Police Department is hoping the public can help identify a woman suspected of stealing packages Thursday from a residence.

The theft happened in the San Marco area.

A camera caught images of the suspect approaching the victim’s residence twice to steal multiple packages that had been delivered and sitting on the porch.

The suspect was in a black vehicle, which can be seen behind her in the photos.

If you have any information on the identity of the suspect, please call the PPD tip line at 925-252-4040.

Photo courtesy of the Pittsburg Police Department.
Photo courtesy of the Pittsburg Police Department.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s