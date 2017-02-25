Popular East Bay back road closed due to mudslide

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — A section of Morgan Territory Rd. in Contra Costa County is closed due to a mudslide, county officials announced Friday night.

The roadway is closed between Oak Hill Ln. and Williams Rd., officials said.

There is no estimate for when the road will reopen.

Drivers cannot get to Marsh Creek from Morgan Territory if coming from south of Oak Hill Ln., according to officials.

To access Morgan Territory Rd., drivers can use Manning Rd. and Livermore Ave. via Alameda County as an alternate.

Contra Costa Water District crews are also working in the area to repair a waterline damaged due to the slide.