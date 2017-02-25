SALINAS (KRON) — Police in Salinas arrested a suspect on Friday in connection with the shooting of four people earlier this month.

20-year-old Noe Chavez was arrested on suspicion of four counts of attempted homicide, according to the Salinas Police Department.

On Feb. 15 around 8:19 p.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Soledad St. that reported gunshots were fired.

Officers located four victims suffering from gunshot wounds that were non-life-threatening, police said.

Police said two suspects fled the area following the shooting.

Investigators determined Chavez was one of the suspects involved in the shooting.

He was taken into custody Friday when officers parked at the intersection of Lake and Soledad streets recognized him.