San Jose donation center open after overwhelming response from community

SAN JOSE (KRON)– Members of the Franklin Community Center in San Jose greeted flood victims with hugs Saturday morning as they entered a donation center.

The donation center located at G Shirakawa Elementary School will be open throughout next week to assist families in need.

Only a few buildings on Nordell Avenue are almost ready to house families.

Most apartments have yellow tags, which only allow families to grab items.

San Jose families are trying to restore their lives and the possibility of starting over is hard for some of them to grasp.