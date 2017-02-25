VIDEO: Jerry Rice says he “never makes predictions” on or off the field

MILPITAS (KRON)– Former San Francisco 49ers player, Jerry Rice, is revered to some as the greatest player in NFL history with three Super Bowl rings under his belt and holding the title for having the most touchdown receptions.

KRON4 reporter, Spencer Black, caught up with Jerry Rice at the grand opening of Bowlero Bowling Alley in Milpitas Saturday, where he was the celebrity host.

Rice spoke candidly about his career highs and shared that he lives in the moment.

He believes titles and accolades don’t make you the greatest of all time, numbers do.