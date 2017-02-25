VIDEO: Volunteer San Jose flood clean-up underway

By Published: Updated:
floodsanjose

SAN JOSE (KRON) — The San Jose Mayor’s office is taking action with relief efforts for San Jose flood victims today.

From 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.,volunteers are putting on their work gloves and grabbing shovels to help clean up neighborhoods affected by last weeks mass flooding.

Anyone over the age of 13 can join the effort to help clean up these areas near Coyote Creek.

All you need to do is show up to Roosevelt Community Center with gloves and closed-toe, water resistant shoes.

KRON4’s Averi Harper is there.

She says about 500 volunteers are expected to show up, including players and staff from the 49ers.

She says some companies have even donated pumps that will help victims keep water from seeping back into their homes.

