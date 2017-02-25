Yelp Review: Yelper’s favorite Bay Area landmarks and attractions

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — With the crazy Bay Area weather finally letting up, you may be looking for a new adventure.

Saturday morning, Yelp’s Community Director Candice Gatlin was in the KRON4 studios, sharing Yelper’s favorite Bay Area landmarks and attractions:

BIGFOOT DISCOVERY MUSEUM, Santa Cruz Mountains: This place is legit. The owner was even featured on Discovery Channel. It’s the perfect place to stop by if you’re hiking in the Redwoods, and it’s free!

FATHER JUNIPERO SERRA STATUE, Hillsborough: It just takes a small hike right off 280 to get to the statue.

WORLD’S RARE PLANTS, Half Moon Bay: If you love rare plants, this is truly an amazing exhibit! There’s greenhouses and a variety of creatively themed displays that showcase the different plants.

