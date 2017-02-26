1 dead, 2 injured after Vallejo bar shooting

VALLEJO (KRON) — One man is dead and two are injured after a shooting early Sunday morning in a Vallejo bar, according to Sgt. Fabio Rodriguez of Vallejo Police Department.

Around 1:04 a.m., Vallejo PD received reports of a shooting inside Gentleman Jim’s Bar at 1324 Lincoln Road East.

When they entered the bar, police found two men had been shot, Rodriguez said.

One was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Rodriquez.

Shortly after, a third victim showed up at a local hospital, also suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. This man was also inside the bar during the shooting.

Police searched for possible suspects, but none were found, police said.

Crime scene investigators and detectives responded to continue the investigation.

The victim’s identities are not released at this time.

The Vallejo Police Department is encouraging anyone who may have witnessed this crime or who has additional information to contact Detective Jason Martinez at (707) 648-4279.