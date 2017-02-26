2 UC Berkeley students nominated for Academy Award

(KRON)—Two UC Berkeley students made the trip to Hollywood in hopes of winning an Oscar Sunday night.

Unfortunately, neither student won the Academy Award.

Journalism lecturer and graduate student Dan Krauss created the documentary short “Extremis.”

The 24-minute film was shot at Oakland’s Highland Hospital.

It explores the painful choices facing doctors, families, and patients in end-of-life cases.

Krauss is also rooting for his competitor and former student, Daphne Matziaraki. She was nominated for her thesis film 4.1 Miles. A native of Greece, the documentary short focuses on the Greek Coast Guard officer caught in the middle of the Europe’s refugee crises.