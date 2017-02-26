Castro Valley house fire kills cat

By Published:
fire-generic-120913

CASTRO VALLEY (KRON)—A fire inside a Castro Valley home Tuesday morning caused the death of a cat, according to Alameda County fire officials.

The fire was first reported at 3:18 a.m. on Barlow Court, fire officials said.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the second floor of the home, but there is some damage to the home, officials said.

The people inside the home at the time of the fire were able to escape before firefighters came to the scene.

Those who live in the home are temporarily displaced. They’re being helped by the American Red Cross.

No one else was injured in the fire, according to fire officials.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s