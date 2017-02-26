Castro Valley house fire kills cat

CASTRO VALLEY (KRON)—A fire inside a Castro Valley home Tuesday morning caused the death of a cat, according to Alameda County fire officials.

The fire was first reported at 3:18 a.m. on Barlow Court, fire officials said.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the second floor of the home, but there is some damage to the home, officials said.

The people inside the home at the time of the fire were able to escape before firefighters came to the scene.

Those who live in the home are temporarily displaced. They’re being helped by the American Red Cross.

No one else was injured in the fire, according to fire officials.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.