Earthquake rattles Gilroy

GILROY (KRON) — United States Geological Survey reports that an earthquake hit the Gilroy region Sunday morning.

The quake was reported at about 7:00 a.m. with a 3.73 magnitude and radius of 5 km., according to USGS.

It happened just south of Gilroy.

KRON4 viewers from the affected area are calling the station to report feeling the quake.

Among those viewers is Gilroy resident Natalie Dominguez. She altered us that her entire house was shaking.

There is no information regarding injuries or damage at this time.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

