OAKLEY (KRON) — The lives of a Bay Area couple were transformed this Valentine’s Day after a husband hit the jackpot with his gift for his wife.

Literally, he hit the jackpot.

Zenophon Williams bought his wife a lottery ticket from the Chevron station at 5433 Neroly Rd. in Oakley, according to lottery officials.

The Mystery Crossword Scratchers ticket turned out to be a total game-changer, as it was worth $750,000.

The only problem: How will Williams be able to top that next year?