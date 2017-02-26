El Cerrito Officer hit by ‘impaired’ driver

Courtesy of El Cerrito PD
Courtesy of El Cerrito PD

EL CERRITO (KRON) — An El Cerrito police officer is unharmed after being struck by an impaired driver, El Cerrito Police Department reported Sunday morning.

Despite nasty damage to the patrol car, the officer walked away from the incident uninjured, according to police.

Officer unharmed after struck by impaired driver

Police did not release any information about the suspect, or about the type/severity of impairment.

They simply want to remind to community, “Please think before you drive.”

“Driving while impaired on alcohol and/or drugs is both dangerous and illegal,” police said.

