Hidden Gems: Surprisingly amazing places to travel

If you're thinking about traveling the globe, this is a must see video that shows where to find some of the word's best hidden treasures.

Travel enthusiast Dana Rebmann came to the KRON4 studios to let us know where to find “unexpected wows.”

Masaya Volcano Park, Nicaragua – Witness glowing lava flow in the volcano’s craters right before your eyes! Judging by the video, the view at sunset is absolutely mesmerizing.

While you’re in the country, you should also stop at the volcano Cerro Negro for some sandboarding. Picture snowboarding, but instead your shredding the sandy slope of a volcano!

Ochre Quarry, France – Here you will find what Rebmann describes as a “huge sandbox of gold.” Its a gorgeous hike through a park laden with a rustic-gold colored sand. It’s truly a breathtaking sight to see.

Finally, Rebmann tells us where we can swim with some cuddly, people-loving manatees. You’ll have to watch the video to find out where!