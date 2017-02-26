KRON4 Exclusive: PopSugar reveals Oscars predictions

By Published:
oscars

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Looking to win some wagers on the Academy Awards tonight? You’re in luck.

PopSugar’s Trending Editor Brinton Parker stopped by the KRON4 studio Sunday morning to dish PopSugar’s Oscars predictions.

Here’s a breakdown of who they think will win:

Best Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Best Supporting Actress: Viola Davis, Fences

Best Actor: Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Best Actress: Emma Stone, La La Land

Best Director: Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Best Picture: Moonlight

