KRON4 Exclusive: PopSugar reveals Oscars predictions

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Looking to win some wagers on the Academy Awards tonight? You’re in luck.
PopSugar’s Trending Editor Brinton Parker stopped by the KRON4 studio Sunday morning to dish PopSugar’s Oscars predictions.
Here’s a breakdown of who they think will win:
Best Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Best Supporting Actress: Viola Davis, Fences
Best Actor: Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Best Actress: Emma Stone, La La Land
Best Director: Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Best Picture: Moonlight