Little Tikes recalls 540,000 swings after injuries

(KRON)—Little Tikes has voluntarily recalled 540,000 swings after over 100 reports of the swings breaking, according to the company.

The recall has prompted a falling hazard with 39 reported injuries. Two of the cases include children with broken arms.

The U.S. Consumer Commission called for the voluntary recall for the 2-in-1 Snug ‘n Secure pink toddler swings.

The ones made between November 2009 to May 2014 with model number 615573 on the back swing are also part of the recall.

Some of the swings recalled were purchased at Walmart, Toys R’ Us and other stores, according to the company.

If your swing meets the recall requirement, contact Little Tikes at 888-284-1903 or visit http://www.littletikes.com and click on Product Recalls under the At Your Service menu for more information.