Manzana recalls apple sauces due to possible glass contamination

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Manzana Products Co., Inc. is voluntarily recalling three different types of Trader Joe’s Unsweetened Apple Sauces.

The sauces are unsafe to eat because there is a possibility they contain pieces of glass.

States Affected Name of Product UPC “Best Before” Date Codes AZ, AL, CA , CO, ID, LA, NM, NV, OK, OR, TX, UT, WA Trader Joe’s All Natural Unsweetened Apple Sauce 00014359 ALL CODESThrough DEC 16, 2018 National Trader Joe’s Organic Unsweetened Apple Sauce 00194877 ALL CODESThrough OCT 06, 2018 National Trader Joe’s First Crush Unsweetened Gravenstein Apple Sauce 00015905 ALL CODESThrough AUG 08, 2018

Each apple sauce is packaged in a 24 oz. glass jar and customers can find the “Best Before” date stamped on top of the lid.

Refer to the chart above. If the stamped date is AFTER the code listed above, your product is safe. If the date matches the date above, or is an earlier date, your product is NOT SAFE.

The recall was initiated after the company received customer reports of glass found in some of these products. All products have been removed from store shelves and destroyed.

Apple sauce recall View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

Customers who have purchased the products listed above should not consume them, but may return it to Trader Joe’s for a full refund or dispose of them.

Customers with questions may contact Manzana Products Co., Inc. at (707) 823- 5313, 8AM-5PM PST, Monday-Friday.