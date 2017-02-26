Nearly all flooded properties in Coyote Creek cleared for reentry

SAN JOSE (KRON)– The City of San Jose announced that all but three red-tagged properties are cleared for reentry.

Residents with properties in the Rocks Springs and Williams Street Park neighborhoods, whose homes were affected by the Coyote Creek flooding can return to their homes.

The three red-tagged properties that have been flagged for structural damage are also located in the Williams Street Park neighborhood.

Some locals who reside in mobile home parks along Old Oakland Road were given the green light to return, according to state inspectors.

Those returning to their properties should proceed with caution and follow the “Reentering a Flooded Property” safety checklist.

City officials urge residents to photograph flood damage to their properties which is helpful in filing for losses.