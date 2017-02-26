Newark police find stolen car after reported theft

NEWARK (KRON)—-A Newark police officer found a stolen car while responding to a theft at a department store on Wednesday, according to police.

It happened around 7 p.m. when the officer went to the Sears department store at the NewPark Mall on Mowry Ave.

The officer found a stolen 2017 RAV4 in the parking lot while he was investigating. Inside the car, the police officer found stolen items from inside the Sears store.

The items were returned to the store and the car was released back to the owner. Police have not found the suspect involved in the case.