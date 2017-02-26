Oakland Airport officials report increased passenger traffic

OAKLAND (BCN)—Passenger traffic at the Oakland International Airport continues its steady upward growth with a substantial increase in the first month of 2017, according to airport officials.

Reports indicate that total passenger traffic at Oakland International Airport reached 908,898 for the month of January, up 7.8 percent from the same month a year ago, airport officials said.

The increase marks the 38th consecutive month of year-over-year passenger traffic growth for the airport. Airport officials attribute the growth to a record number of destinations, increased flight options, and terminal renovations.

There’s also been a 39 percent increase in international passenger traffic that is largely attributed to Norwegian Air Shuttle.

Last year the airline began service to London’s Gatwick Airport, and recently increased flights to Stockholm. The airline will begin service to Copenhagen and Barcelona in the coming months.

“We are very pleased to have had such a strong start to 2017, and that we’ve been able to maintain the momentum experienced in 2016,” said Bryant T. Francis, director of aviation for the Port of Oakland, which manages the airport.

The airport, along with its airline partners, has announced several upcoming new and expanded routes, including destinations such as Baltimore, Detroit, and New York.