One arrested on suspicion of DUI in East Palo Alto crash that injured 4

EAST PALO ALTO (BCN)–One person was arrested on suspicion DUI following a crash that injured four people Saturday night in East Palo Alto, police and Menlo Park Fire Protection District officials said.

Firefighters were called at 8:19 p.m. to the crash at Oakwood Drive and Bay Road following a police pursuit.

Five people were inside the vehicle, a Nissan Altima, when it hit a tree at 45 to 50 mph, police and fire officials said.

Two men and one woman suffered significant injuries to the face and body and internal pain.

A girl suffered minor injuries, while another man refused medical aid, according to fire officials.

The four injured people were taken to Stanford Hospital.

The vehicle sustained significant damage.