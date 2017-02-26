Only on 4: Wife of man killed in Santa Rosa home speaks

SANTA ROSA (KRON)—The wife of a man killed in his home in Santa Rosa is speaking out.

KRON4 spoke with Danielle Carlson, right outside her home.

She’s in shock not only because her husband is dead but because the person of interest is her step son.

Danielle Carlson is kissing the wedding pictures she has of her and her husband 57-year old Dale Carlson.

Carlson was found dead inside his home on the 2600 block of Valley Center Drive in Santa Rosa on Saturday morning.

Danielle says her and Dale were going through a divorce but it was never finalized.She says they reconciled recently for about a month.

“I remember the day I was telling him I wanted to split up in the backyard and he was telling me Danny, your never gonna find anyone who loves you as much as I do and so far he’s been right,” Carlson said.

Police have a person of interest in custody.

Dale Carlson’s son, 32-year-old Dalton Carlson who is currently in custody on drug charges.

Danielle says Dalton was staying with his dad. She says Dale was always trying to help his son.

Dalton Carlson’s car was found near Glenbrook and Heather drives in Santa Rosa about 12:30 p.m. just hours after friends discovered his father’s body.

At about the same time detectives were investigating the car, they got a call about a woman dead inside a home in the 1500 block of Glenn Brook Drive.

The victim is Dalton Carlson’s wife, 37-year old Jessica Carlson.

“I can’t believe my stepson did this to him and to his own wife,” Carlson said.

Outside Jessica’s home, neighbors placed flowers and a candle.

Friends tell us she was a caregiver who worked with people with disabilities.

They described her as a caring person who would go out of her way to help others.