Reaction to the death of actor Bill Paxton

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Reaction to the death of film and TV actor Bill Paxton, of “Titanic,” ”Aliens,” ”The Terminator,” ”Apollo 13″ and the HBO series “Big Love” fame:

____

“Crushing. #RIPBillPaxton A gr8 talent & spirit. His passion contributed so much 2 #Apollo13 & all his wrk. We’ll miss the hell out of U Bill” — Ron Howard, on Twitter.

____

“Some of my favorite memories are of floating around in a tiny vessel with big hearted, hilarious, brilliant Bill Paxton. Sad day.”— Kevin Bacon, on Twitter.

___

“Bill Paxton was, simply, a wonderful man. A wonderful man… Hanx.” — Tom Hanks, on Twitter.

_____

“Bill Paxton could play any role, but he was best at being Bill — a great human being with a huge heart. My thoughts are with his family.” — Arnold Schwarzenegger, on Twitter.

____

“Nooooo. Bill Paxton is gone. Such a funny, talented, loving human. Louise & the children & family my (love) & support 2 u.” — Jamie Lee Curtis, on Twitter.

____

“Devastated by the sudden loss of my close friend and one of the finest actors in the business, Bill Paxton. Renaissance man, raconteur and uniquely American national treasure. His filmography speaks for itself. His friendship was a blessing. My love to Bunny, James and Lydia. In his memory, on this Oscar Sunday, watch “One False Move” or “A Simple Plan” to see this lovely leading man, at his finest.” — Rob Lowe, in multiple Twitter posts.

_____

“Bill Paxton was a big-hearted, thoughtful and honorable person. He always had a smile on his face and could entertain any room with his wonderful stories of his many amazing years in Hollywood. Bill was extremely supportive of other actors, and the filmmaking process – a delight to work with. It was a wonderful time to be on set with him for five years.” — Chloe Sevigny, Paxton’s “Big Love” co-star.

____

“So profoundly sorry to hear that #BillPaxton has died. My family & I were such fans; we send our condolences and deepest sympathy to his.” — Bette Midler, on Twitter.

_____

“My fave thing about Bill Paxton was he saw his wife Louise on a London bus 30 yrs ago & never let her go. Everyone loved Bill.” — Dana Delany, on Twitter.

_____

“If you’ve never seen One False Move, one of the best modern film noir movies ever! #BillPaxton at his very best. Terrible, terrible loss.” — James Woods, on Twitter.

_____

“Very shocked and saddened by the passing of #BillPaxton. Interviewed him several times. A class act. One of the best in the business.” — Larry King, on Twitter.

_____

“Met #BillPaxton years ago — immediately apparent that he was a kind, warm, down-to-earth and most excellent human being. #RIPBILLPAXTON” — Patricia Heaton, on Twitter.

_____

“The loss of Bill Paxton is such awful news! A wonderful actor who was as much fun to work with as he was to watch onscreen. #Heartbreaking” — Mark Hamill, on Twitter.

_____

“He … acted his heart out. What a talented man.” — Helen Hunt, on Twitter.

_____

“So saddened by Bill Paxton’s passing. Worked with him in ’88. Sending good thoughts to his family. He was a real deal movie actor. #Respect” — Ben Stiller, on Twitter.

_____

“I’ve been reeling from this for the past half hour, trying to wrap my mind and heart around it. Bill leaves such a void.” — James Cameron, in a statement to Vanity Fair magazine.

_____

“We are extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Bill Paxton. Big Love was a seminal series for HBO for many years due to Bill’s extraordinary talent and grace. Off screen, he was as warm, smart and fun as one could be.” — HBO.

_____

“Bill was, of course, a gifted and popular actor with so many memorable roles on film and television. His colleagues at CBS and Warner Bros. Television will also remember a guy who lit up every room with infectious charm, energy and warmth, and as a great storyteller who loved to share entertaining anecdotes and stories about his work.” — CBS and Warner Bros. Television.