KRON — “The People’s Court” Judge Wapner died Sunday morning at the age of 97, according to reports from TMZ.

The reports says Wapner was hospitalized last week with breathing problems.

The condition got so bad that he was taken to his Los Angeles home Friday under hospice care, the report said.

Sunday morning he passed away.

Judge Wapner is survived by his wife, Mickey, of 70 years and his three kids.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.