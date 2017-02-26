SAN FRANCISCO(KRON)—Police are searching for a driver who hit and critically injured a 73-year-old woman as she was trying to cross the street in San Francisco.

It happened on February 8 when an SUV struck Susannah Cain while she was crossing the street on Arguello and Anza.

Cain was thrown 30 feet and the car did not stop. She survived, but she is still recovering from her injuries.

She is a massage therapist and has been unable to work since the incident.

San Francisco police describe the car as a dark colored SUV and the crash might have happened in the crosswalk.

Cain was taken to San Francisco General Hospital for trauma.

Anyone who knows anything about the incident is asked to call the San Francisco police call or text 415-235-4292.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the woman pay for her medical expenses.

