San Jose stabbing leaves 1 dead

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A man is dead after he was stabbed early Sunday morning in San Jose, according to Officer Albert Morales of the San Jose Police Department.

Around 12:06 a.m. officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the area of 83 S. 2nd St.

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from at least one stab wound, Officer Morales said.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later, according to Morales.

“San Jose PD Homicide and Crime Scene Investigators are responding to the scene,” Morales said. “The motive or circumstances surrounding the stabbing are under investigation.”

No suspects have been identified or taken into custody.

The victim’s identity will not be released until confirmed by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office and the family of the victim is notified.

No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Barg #3640 or Detective Smith #3487 of the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 408-947-7867.