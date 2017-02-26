Santa Rosa homicide victims identified, deaths possibly related

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Two people found dead in separate Santa Rosa locations on Saturday have been identified, according to Josh Ludtke of the Santa Rosa Police Department.

According to Santa Rosa PD:

The victim found at 2630 Valley Center Dr. is identified as 58-year-old Dale Robert Carlson.

The victim found at 1566 Glenbrook Dr. is identified as 38-year-old Jessica Noel Carlson.

Police are investigating whether the deaths are related, as the bodies were discovered four miles apart.

On Saturday, officers responded to a home in the 2600 block of Valley Center Dr. around 10:30 a.m. where they found Carlson was dead.

During their investigation, police found a car near Glenbrook Ave. and Heather Dr. that they believe is related to the death.

At about the same time that they found the car, 12:37 p.m., police were notified by citizen that a person was dead in the 1500 block of Glenbrook Ave.

“Nothing further will be released at this time,” Ludtke said. “Detectives are aggressively working leads to determine what happened in both cases.”