Vallejo stabbing leaves 1 dead

By Published:
generic

VALLEJO (KRON)– Vallejo police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Saturday and left one man dead.

The stabbing happened at 10:15 a.m. at a residence in the 1000 block of Western Avenue.

The male victim left the scene before responding officers arrived.

Shortly after he was transported to a local hospital in a private vehicle, where he suffered a stab wound.

The victim was later transferred to a different hospital for his injuries which he succumbed to Sunday.

The identity of the victim is being withheld.

Vallejo police encourage anyone who may have witnessed this crime or who has additional information to contact Detective Josh Caitham at (707) 648-4342 or Detective Scott Yates at (707) 648-453.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s