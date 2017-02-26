Vallejo stabbing leaves 1 dead

VALLEJO (KRON)– Vallejo police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Saturday and left one man dead.

The stabbing happened at 10:15 a.m. at a residence in the 1000 block of Western Avenue.

The male victim left the scene before responding officers arrived.

Shortly after he was transported to a local hospital in a private vehicle, where he suffered a stab wound.

The victim was later transferred to a different hospital for his injuries which he succumbed to Sunday.

The identity of the victim is being withheld.

Vallejo police encourage anyone who may have witnessed this crime or who has additional information to contact Detective Josh Caitham at (707) 648-4342 or Detective Scott Yates at (707) 648-453.