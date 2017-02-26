VIDEO: 1 dead following Highway 4 shooting in Antioch

ANTIOCH (KRON) — A man is dead following a shooting on Highway 4 in Antioch Saturday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

It happened around 9:03 p.m. on the eastbound side of the highway, just west of Hillcrest Avenue, CHP officials said.

When CHP officers arrived at the Hillcrest Avenue off-ramp, they found a man inside a blue Toyota Solara.

Authorities say he had apparent gunshot wounds, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim is described as an African-American man. His identity has not been released.

The suspect fled the area and is still on the loose.

CHP officials closed all eastbound lanes, but they have since reopened.

The incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-835-5247.

