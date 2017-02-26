VIDEO: Adorable panda refuses to stop hugging her keeper

WFLA Published:
panda

CHENGDU CITY, SICHUAN PROVINCE, China (WFLA) – Some schoolchildren in China were delighted to learn that baby pandas can act a lot like little kids.

Panda cub Yazhu lives at the Panda Research Center in the Sichuan Province.

Little Yazhu made children who were visiting the center burst into laughter with her antics.

The fluffy black and white bear seemed to want her keeper to know he was her favorite, so she hugged the keeper’s leg…and then refused to let go.

Video shows Yazhu’s keeper dragging Yazhu around as he prepared bamboo shoots for the panda’s lunch.

After the keeper gathered enough bamboo, he picked Yazhu up and carried her to her playground.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s