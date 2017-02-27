VIDEO: 31 displaced in Hayward apartment fire

HAYWARD (KRON) — As many as 31 people are displaced after a 2-alarm fire early Monday morning in Hayward, according to Hayward Fire Department.

Just after 1:00 a.m. the fire department responded to a fire on the third floor of an apartment building in the 100 block of Lund Ave.

Fire crews were able knock down the blaze by 1:25 a.m.

Eight people had to be rescued by ladder through their windows.

A temporary shelter is set up for the victims at Cal State East Bay in Hayward.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

