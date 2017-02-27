Anderson Reservoir at 100%, slowly decreasing

(KRON) — The Anderson Reservoir is slowly decreasing and is down to 100 percent capacity Monday morning.

The reservoir swamped Coyote Creek causing severe flooding that forced 14,000 San Jose residents out of their homes last week.

Anderson Reservoir has been nearing capacity since early January. Earlier last week, the lake overflowed hitting 104 percent of capacity.

San Jose city officials say they did not anticipate the level of flooding that submerged a neighborhood because their stream flow model showed the channel could handle the water without spilling over.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo says the city failed to properly communicate with residents who were forced to evacuate their homes when floodwaters from a creek quickly spilled into streets during heavy rains.

The reservoir outlet is fully open and will continue releasing water and spillway flows at about 480 CFS.