Anne Kirkpatrick to be sworn in as Oakland’s new police chief

By Published: Updated:
In this Jan. 19, 2011 photo, Spokane Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick speaks at news conference in Spokane, Wash. The Chicago Police Board on Thursday, March 17, 2016, named Kirkpatrick as one of three contenders to become the city's police chief to replace superintendent Garry McCarthy who was fired in December. (Dan Pelle/The Spokesman-Review via AP)
In this Jan. 19, 2011 photo, Spokane Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick speaks at news conference in Spokane, Wash. The Chicago Police Board on Thursday, March 17, 2016, named Kirkpatrick as one of three contenders to become the city's police chief to replace superintendent Garry McCarthy who was fired in December. (Dan Pelle/The Spokesman-Review via AP)

OAKLAND (KRON) — Anne E. Kirkpatrick will be sworn in as Oakland’s new chief of police Monday morning at Oakland City Hall.

Members of the Oakland community, local elected officials and City of Oakland staff will be there as Mayor Libby Schaaf swears in Kirkpatrick at 9 a.m.

Kirkpatrick was announced as the new Oakland police chief on January 4th. She will be the first female police chief in Oakland’s history.

She was the former police chief in the city of Spokane, Washington and was leading organizational development inside the Chicago Police Department.

Kirkpatrick started policing in 1982 and has seen many cultural changes. She said it is tough being a police officer in the United States right now.

She is relocating from Chicago to Oakland. Kirkpatrick was in the Chicago Police Department for only 6 months before joining the Oakland police force.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s