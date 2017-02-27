OAKLAND (KRON) — Anne E. Kirkpatrick will be sworn in as Oakland’s new chief of police Monday morning at Oakland City Hall.

Members of the Oakland community, local elected officials and City of Oakland staff will be there as Mayor Libby Schaaf swears in Kirkpatrick at 9 a.m.

Kirkpatrick was announced as the new Oakland police chief on January 4th. She will be the first female police chief in Oakland’s history.

She was the former police chief in the city of Spokane, Washington and was leading organizational development inside the Chicago Police Department.

Kirkpatrick started policing in 1982 and has seen many cultural changes. She said it is tough being a police officer in the United States right now.

She is relocating from Chicago to Oakland. Kirkpatrick was in the Chicago Police Department for only 6 months before joining the Oakland police force.

@kron4news @oaklandpoliceca new chief about to be sworn in first female chief in #opd history pic.twitter.com/swm8JXWmfM — Terisa Estacio (@TerisaEstacio) February 27, 2017

@kron4news @oaklandpoliceca new chief to be sworn in setting up now for ceremony pic.twitter.com/jOq7CzQKXH — Terisa Estacio (@TerisaEstacio) February 27, 2017