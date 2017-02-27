Antioch man identified as Hwy 4 shooting victim

By Published:
shooting

ANTIOCH (KRON) — Braun Harold, 28, has been identified as the person killed in a highway shooting in Antioch on Saturday night, according to the Contra Costa County coroner’s office.

The shooting happened on eastbound state Highway 4 just west of Hillcrest Avenue shortly after 9 p.m.

When California Highway Patrol officers arrived at the Hillcrest Avenue off-ramp, they found a blue Toyota Solara with Harold inside the vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

The Antioch man died at the scene.

According to the CHP, the suspect vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call (800) 835-5247.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s