Antioch man identified as Hwy 4 shooting victim

ANTIOCH (KRON) — Braun Harold, 28, has been identified as the person killed in a highway shooting in Antioch on Saturday night, according to the Contra Costa County coroner’s office.

The shooting happened on eastbound state Highway 4 just west of Hillcrest Avenue shortly after 9 p.m.

When California Highway Patrol officers arrived at the Hillcrest Avenue off-ramp, they found a blue Toyota Solara with Harold inside the vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

The Antioch man died at the scene.

According to the CHP, the suspect vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call (800) 835-5247.