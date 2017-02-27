Bay Area native Mahershala Ali wins Oscar

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — Students at St. Mary’s College in Moraga have a lot more to be proud about now that their alumnus Mahershala Ali won his first Academy Award Sunday night.

It is the first nomination and win for the performer who was awarded for Best Supporting Actor in the film Moonlight.

The Bay Area native was born in Oakland, grew up in Hayward and discovered acting at St. Mary’s College in Moraga.

“I want to thank my teachers, my professors. So many wonderful teachers,”Ali said during his acceptance speech.

Monday night his first ever college drama teacher Rebecca Engle was naturally elated.

“Somebody said being a teacher is like being a gardener but you never get to eat a carrot. And in this moment i feel like my feast is full. It’s been an extraordinary feeling of completeness,” Rebecca Engle, a drama teacher St. Mary’s College said.

Ali was accepted to St. Mary’s with a basketball scholarship but Engle took notice of the athlete.

She invited him to try his hand at theater saying athleticism shares a lot in common with acting and served as a good foundation.

“It’s about ensemble it’s about leadership. It’s about seeing a moment and reacting to it. I love having athletes I my classroom and i’m not surprised Mahershala did so well,” Engle said.

In a commencement speech at the college last year, Mahershala you said it gave him a renewed sense of purpose.

Among many firsts for the performer, Mahershala is also the first Muslim American actor to win an Oscar.

“Given the political climate how does it feel to know you’ve had a hand in the first Muslim American to have received an Oscar?,” Ella Sogomonian asked.

“I didn’t know that was true. I don’t want to squeak and cry but I think we are all feeling how really important art is right now,” she responded.

Ali is a Bay Area native he grew up in Hayward and now lives in Oakland with his wife and newborn baby.