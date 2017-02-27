Car in which Tupac Shakur was shot is for sale for $1.5M

By Published:
FILE - In this Sept. 4, 1996, file photo, rapper Tupac Shakur arrives at New York's Radio City Music Hall three days before being fatally shot in Las Vegas. The car in which Shakur was shot was listed for sale for $1.5 million on Feb. 21, 2017, by a California memorabilia dealer. (AP Photo/Todd Plitt, File)
FILE - In this Sept. 4, 1996, file photo, rapper Tupac Shakur arrives at New York's Radio City Music Hall three days before being fatally shot in Las Vegas. The car in which Shakur was shot was listed for sale for $1.5 million on Feb. 21, 2017, by a California memorabilia dealer. (AP Photo/Todd Plitt, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The car in which rapper Tupac Shakur was fatally shot is for sale, with an asking price of $1.5 million.

California memorabilia dealer Moments in Time has listed the 1996 BMW 750iL that once belonged to Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight on its website . Shakur was riding with Knight in the car when he was shot during a drive-by attack in Las Vegas in September 1996. He died six days later at the age of 25.

tupac-car

The listing doesn’t offer details on the car’s history in the years since Shakur’s killing. But a check of the vehicle identification number provided shows it has been well-used, with more than 92,000 miles on the odometer.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s