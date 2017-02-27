Clayton residents frustrated over road closure

CLAYTON (KRON) — A pair of major landslides that destabilized a highly used roadway in Contra Costa County have now disrupted water service to many who live there.

The Morgan Territory Road in Clayton is closed due to a slide above the road.

At that same time a Contra Costa County water main broke under Morgan Territory Road causing the hill to slide on the other side of the roadway and that disrupted water services for residents.

Clayton resident Dianne Carbine says she hasn’t had electricity for days.

In the meantime the county is supplying bottled water for residents. They have to walk it back up the road to their homes. In fact, with Morgan Territory Road being closed, Clayton residents are cutoff from getting to town. The detour is another problem.

“Just to get over the hill it took us over an hour,” Carbine said.

Carrie Ricci of Contra Costa County Public Works say “we understand that this is a huge inconvenience for the residents, we want the area to be as safe as possible that’s why we have closed it.”

Officials at Contra Costa County Public Works say their geo-technical engineers are assessing the situation looking for the best way to fix it but for now Morgan Territory Road will remain closed for the for now.