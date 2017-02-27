Concord students reprimanded after nude photo is leaked

CONCORD (KRON) — Outrage is building at Clayton Valley Charter High School in Concord after students say their privacy was violated.

They say administrators pressured them into giving up their phones so they could be searched on all avenues including social media.

The move comes after a picture surfaced showing a high ranking school administrator naked in the bathroom of his health club.

Students say most people got the photo through social media or text. Some students who re-sent that photo were suspended. Upset parents showed up to the school late Monday afternoon.

The outrage among most students came as administrators searched their personal phones.

Students estimate that 95 percent of the school saw the picture.

They are upset that a select few were suspended and that athletes and select students avoided suspension completely.

It does not appear that any charges have been filed against the student who took the picture of the educator inside the locker room.