Couple sentenced for disrupting birthday party with confederate flags

WCMH Published:
Kayla Rae Norton, 25 and Jose Ismael Torres, 26 (Douglas County Sheriff's Office)
Kayla Rae Norton, 25 and Jose Ismael Torres, 26 (Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

ATLANTA (WCMH) – A man and a woman in Georgia will spend years in prison for disrupting an African-American family’s birthday party with confederate flags and threats.

The incident happened in July of 2015, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported. Kayla Rae Norton, 25 and Jose Ismael Torres, 26, were part of a rally called ‘Respect the Flag.’

Prosecutors called the event a drunken, two-county rampage with pickup trucks flying confederate battle flags.

The convoy of trucks pulled up the birthday party for an eight-year-old child and the people started yelling racial slurs and threatened to kill people at the party, WSB reported. According to prosecutors, Torres pointed a shotgun at the party.

Norton and Torres were among more than a dozen charged out of the incident. They were charged under the state’s street-gang terrorism law, WAGA reported.

Torres was sentenced to 20 years in prison, with 13 to serve. Norton was sentenced to 15 years in prison, with six to serve.

“If you drive around town with a Confederate flag, yelling the ‘N’ word, you know how it’s going to be interpreted,” Douglas County Judge William McClain said. “It’s inexplicable to me that you weren’t arrested by the police that day.

Before she was sentenced, Norton apologized to those that were at the birthday party.

“I do accept responsibility for what I’ve done,” Norton said. “What happened to you is absolutely awful. From mother to mother, I cannot imagine having to explain what that word means.”

Two others were charged with felonies and received shorter prison sentences after pleading guilty. Several others were charged with misdemeanors.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s