Petaluma police searching for man connected to arson outside 7-eleven

By Published:
Courtesy of Petaluma police
Courtesy of Petaluma police

PETALUMA (BCN)– Police are seeking a suspect connected to an arson that occurred late Sunday night outside of a Petaluma convenience store.

At around 11:43 p.m., officers received a report of an arson at the 7-Eleven at 2000 Lakeville Highway, according to police.

After investigating the incident, officers determined a man had arrived at the store’s parking lot in a new model red four-door sedan.

The man then exited the vehicle and began to set trash inside a Dumpster on fire. The man then fled the scene, police said.

Petaluma fire crews responded and extinguished the blaze, according to police.

The suspect was described as a white man who appeared to be in his mid to late 20s, is about 5 feet 10 inches tall with a clean-cut appearance
and dark brown hair, and wore a white long-sleeved shirt and black pants, police said.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to contact police Officer Matthew Parnow at (707) 778-4372 and reference case number 17-1027.

Courtesy of Petaluma police
Courtesy of Petaluma police

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s