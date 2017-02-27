Redwood City police still searching for 72-year-old at-risk man

REDWOOD CITY (BCN)–Police are continuing today to seek an at-risk 72-year-old man who went missing over the weekend in Redwood City.

Horace Greely Nash walked away from a care home in Redwood City on Saturday morning without telling staff members and was last seen near the

corner of Brewster Avenue and Duane Street, according to police.

He was then reported missing at about 3 p.m.

Nash is described as a black man who is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a dark green jacket and gray pants.

Police believe he may have left on foot or possibly via public transit since he does not own a vehicle.

Anyone who sees Nash is asked to call Redwood City police at (650) 780-7118.