San Francisco man assaulted in hate crime

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are investigating a racially motivated hate crime that left a man with life-threatening injuries Saturday.

The assault occurred around 6 a.m. in the city’s Crocker-Amazon neighborhood, according to police.

The 49 year-old victim was walking in the 300 block of Lowell Street when two men stopped him by blocking his path and began yelling at him, police said.

The victim tried to walked away but was struck by an object, leaving him with head trauma, police said.

The victim was in stable condition as of this morning, according to San Francisco Police.

No arrest has been reported in the case.

No suspect descriptions were immediately released.