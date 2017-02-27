San Francisco police investigating bomb threat

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Police activity blocked traffic Monday afternoon in San Francisco.

Traffic is blocked near the 700 block of Market Street in both directions.

Officers ask drivers to avoid the area.

ATTN: Due to SFPD activity, traffic & #SFMuni blocked on Market near 3rd Street in both directions. Buses may reroute. — SFMTA (@sfmta_muni) February 28, 2017

#SFPD investigating bomb threat on 700 block of Market Street. Please avoid area until further notice. — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) February 28, 2017

