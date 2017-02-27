San Rafael police investigating ATM heist

SAN RAFAEL (KRON)– San Rafael police are investigating a possible ATM heist that occurred early Monday morning.

On Saturday officers were dispatched to the parking lot at 1221 Anderson Drive after receiving a call about suspicious activity in the area.

Two men in a new model white Lexus SUV were seen tampering with a trailer, according to police.

The suspects fled the area without the trailer.

One of the men was wearing a tan hoodie sweatshirt.

Sunday morning around 2:20 a.m. officers responded to a commercial burglary alarm at 1081 Andersen Drive.

Responding officers noticed severe damage to the building’s entrance.

A pedestrian ramp and stairs were ripped away from the building.

An ATM was also missing from the lobby area.

Surveillance video showed a new model white SUV entering the parking lot.

One suspect got out of the vehicle and forced himself into the building.

The suspect was wearing a tan hoodie sweatshirt and latex gloves, according to police.

Once inside, the suspect attached a rope or cable to the ATM and ran back to the vehicle.

The suspect’s vehicle drove forward and pulled the ATM from the building.

Around 11:30 a.m. the ATM was recovered in Richmond.

Police can’t confirm the associated ATM loss and the value of the structural damage.