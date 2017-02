CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — Snow has dusted the top of Mount Diablo overnight Monday.

White tops can be seen on Mount Diablo from parts of the East Bay like Walnut Creek.

The snow atop the 3,848 feet tall Mt. Diablo is thanks to a few overnight showers paired with chilly temperatures.

This week, the Bay Area will get a little flavor of spring as we get a break from the rain. A warming trend will send inland temperatures into the 70s.

Stay with KRON4 News for the latest weather forecasts

Snow on Mt. Diablo View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Snow on Mount Diablo. (Photo taken by Ed Cropley)